The 27-year-old actress – who plays Maple in the upcoming live action adaptation of the classic fairytale opposite her new friend in the lead role – instantly “clicked” with the ‘West Side Story’ star and was happy to show her around her home city of London during their downtime.

She told Britain’s Cosmopolitan magazine: “We first met in rehearsals and she was dressed like an old maiden.

“There was a meme at the time that began with, ‘Hey maid’, and she responded with the second part immediately. We clicked!

“We leaned on each other a lot as she was away from home, so I adopted her into my family and we explored London together.

“I’m grateful for our friendship. She’s a special human.”

After working on ‘Snow White’, Dujonna is keen to take on another Disney role.

She said: “I would love to play Princess Tiana in ‘The Princess and the Frog’.

“Or, if they remade ‘The Cheetah Girls’, then I would want to be involved in any capacity.”

The stage star auditioned to play Maple without being aware of what project she was auditioning for, and finding out she’d got the part was an emotional time.

She said:” A close friend of mine was a choreographer for the film and encouraged me to audition.

“Initially, I didn’t even know it was for ‘Snow White’.

“My dad had recently passed away so it was my first Christmas without him.

“I remember lying in bed thinking ‘Life sucks’ and holding back tears when my agent called to tell me I’d got the role.”

Dujonna’s young niece has given her the drive to succeed in her acting career.

She explained: “When my brother had a daughter, I realized that I can’t look at her one day and say, ‘I gave up.’

“I tell myself that I am good enough, despite what this country or industry tells me.

“No one can want it for me more than me.”