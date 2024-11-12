Dwayne Johnson has admitted he sometimes had to urinate in bottles on the set of 'Red One' when in need of a comfort break.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has confirmed a rumour about his bathroom habits on the set of Red One

The 52-year-old actor - - who competes in WWE under his ring name The Rock - was reported to have passed water on the set of the Christmas movie, and now Johnson has confirmed he did indeed rely on the unusual bathroom habit so not slow down production on the action film.

In a video profile the star filmed for GQ, Johnson himself brought up the 'Red One' rumour, said: "I pee in a bottle, yeah, that happens.”

The story of Johnson's antics while working on 'Red One' originated from The Wrap in April, when the outlet claimed the actor was frequently late to set on occasions up to eight hours and missed several days' worth of shooting – which reportedly added $50 million to the $250 million budget of the flick.

While the 'Rampage' star admitted he was sometimes late to set, he insisted it was never as much as eight hours and dubbed the controversy "bulls***".

He said of his lateness: "Yeah, that happens. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous."

Dwayne's 'Red One' co-star Chris Evans said that the actor could be late "due to his morning workouts", but stressed that the production team were always in the know as to any potential delay to his arrival to set.

The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' explained: "This is something that the producers, the director, and it’s all his team, so they all know this.

"It's not like he's late unexpectedly, and I wouldn’t even call it late. He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it's part of the plan.

"It's worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up.

"In terms of the guy that I saw, compared to some of the things I’ve seen on other movies with other actors who are not only not conscious of other people's time and efforts, but they're unpredictable … I found Dwayne to be - we all know exactly what he's going to do when he's going to do it."

The film's director Jake Kasdan also conceded Johnson could be "late sometimes", but stressed the actor "never missed a day of work ever".