Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson used a special bodysuit to "bulk up" for his role in 'Moana'.

The 52-year-old wrestler-turned-actor plays demigod Maui in the new live-action version of 2016 Disney film 'Moana' and he was recently pictured on the set looking particularly ripped - but Dwayne has admitted his muscled physique is down to a special costume.

During an interview with 'Extra', he was asked if he "bulked up" for the 'Moana' part, and he replied: "That’s a suit that took a long time to put on. So, I’m so happy you said: ‘You bulked up,’ because when you say: ‘You bulked up,’ that means you couldn’t tell [I was wearing the suit]."

Dwayne went on to reveal that as well as adding to his muscles, the suit also saved time because it meant he didn't have to spend hours in the make-up chair having the character's many tattoos painted on.

He added: "That is a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that [the tattoos] on."

Dwayne also revealed he found the 'Moana' shoot to be an emotional experience as it tapped into his Samoan heritage. He explained: "The moment I stepped on set ... as live-action Maui, I realised right away: ‘Oh, wow, this is different,’ in terms of this is real flesh-and-blood and skin-and-bones.

"It becomes real all of the sudden. It was almost like getting in my grandfather's skin and what that was like."

The actor - who previously voiced the same character in 2016 animated film 'Moana' and the new sequel 'Moana 2' - added: "I have a handle on who Maui is. I know the voice, I know the man, I know his inspiration. I can access things. I got it."

'Moana' is due for release in 2016 and is directed by Thomas Kail with music by Lin Manuel Miranda.

Dwayne will be starring opposite 17-year-old actress Catherine Laga‘aia - who has Samoan roots - who "will be voyaging to Motunui and beyond as the adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people."

She said: “I’m really excited to embrace this character. My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa."

New Zealander John Tui will play Moana’s "no-nonsense" father, Chief Tui, Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portrays Moana’s "playful and strong-willed" mother, Sina, and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, was cast as the "revered" Gramma Tala.

A press release continued: "'Moana' will bring to life in a whole new way the story of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Celebrating the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders in a spectacular adventure, the production begins filming this summer. "

Director Thomas Kail said: "I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie and John through this casting process.

"I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. 'And there's no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne - actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too."