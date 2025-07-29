Eddie Murphy has confirmed he will play Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther movie.

The Shrek star was first reported to be in talks to take on the iconic character back in 2023, and he has now revealed it's among his upcoming roles.

He told Al Roker on Today: “I’m getting ready to do a [biopic of] George Clinton, [his music collective] Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton.

“I’ve already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”

When asked if Clouseau will still be French, Murphy quipped: “Maybe. Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.”

Sources previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie is to be a live-action/ CG hybrid.

The original comedy film, The Pink Panther, was released in the US in 1964, and saw the late Peter Sellers play Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

Sellers reprised his role in 1964's A Shot in the Dark as well as The Return of the Pink Panther in 1975, The Pink Panther Strikes Again in 1976, and Revenge of the Pink Panther in 1978.

The Pink Panther told the story of the French police detective as he aimed to catch a jewel thief known as The Phantom, who attempts to steal precious diamond The Pink Panther.

David Niven, Robert Wagner, Claudia Cardinale, and Capucine also appeared in the movie.

A pink, cartoon panther appeared in the animated opening credits, and then starred in several Pink Panther cartoons.

In 2006, Shawn Levy directed a Pink Panther movie reboot, which saw Steve Martin play Inspector Clouseau.

Kevin Kline, Emily Mortimer, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jean Reno also starred in the film.

Martin, Reno, and Mortimer reprised their roles for the 2009 sequel The Pink Panther 2, in which John Cleese replaced Kline as Chief Inspector Charles Dreyfus.