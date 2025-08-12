Eddie Murphy doesn't do any of his own stunts.

Eddie Murphy has made a major change to how he makes his films

The 64-year-old actor is famous for his comedy roles and action films, which memorable movies including Beverly Hills Cop, Trading Places and The Nutty Professor.

Eddie can currently be seen in Prime Video's new action-comedy film The Pickup which sees him play armoured truck driver Russell (Murphy) who, along with his colleague Travis (Pete Davidson), is caught up in a criminal plan to ambush their truck during a routine cash pickup.

Although the movie contains numerous action scenes, Eddie says his days of risking his health for entertainment are over and he's happy to hand over his stunt scenes to the experts.

In an interview with Collider.com, Eddie said: "I'm not doing any stunts.

"I'm not trying to do no stunts. You might see other actors, movie stars, do their own stunts and get older, and they still... People are coming to see me to laugh, so it's not important that I really jump out the window.

"You get the stuntman to jump out the window and do it. I never really do any stunts. I'll do fight scenes and stuff like that. You have to do some physical stuff so you can tie you into the stunt and make it look like you did it, but I don't be doing it. I'm not trying to get f***** up on a set."

Eddie knows how to shoot a convincing and safe fight scene after five decades in Hollywood, but things can still go wrong.

On the set of The Pickup, Eddie accidentally ripped out a stuntman's earring during one sequence.

He shared: "I've done so many movies. I kind of know how to do a fight and stuff like that. Every now and then, the last one we were doing, The Pickup, there was a scene where I'm fighting a guy, and he's got a helmet on. I just snatch his helmet off, and he had his earring in, and he ripped his earring out. I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm so sorry.' He's a stuntman, so he was like, 'I'm good.' His ear's bleeding. He was like, 'Keep rolling.' I was like, 'My god.' But that's why I don't do stunts.

"If I was doing that scene, and they ripped my helmet and ripped my earring out, we would have to shut down production. They would have to have a helicopter fly me into the hospital. It would be on an IV drip for a month."