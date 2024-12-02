Tim Burton doesn't want to make an 'Edward Scissorhands' sequel because it "felt like a one-off thing".

The 66-year-old director helmed the gothic fantasy film - which was released in 1990 - and although it proved to be a huge success, Tim insists he doesn't have any interest in making a sequel to 'Edward Scissorhands'.

The acclaimed filmmaker told IndieWire: "There are certain films I don’t want to make a sequel to.

"I didn’t want to make a sequel to that because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel for ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own and that for me is one of them."

Johnny Depp starred alongside Winona Ryder in 'Edward Scissorhands' and Tim has worked with both of them a number of times over the years.

Despite this, the director is open-minded about who is cast in his film projects.

Tim - whose film credits also include 'Beetlejuice' and 'Dark Shadows' - explained: "I never feel like, oh, I’m going to use this and that actor.

"It usually has to be based on the project I’m working on. That’s what film is all about. It’s collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you."

Tim has enjoyed a hugely successful working relationship with Disney during his career. But the award-winning director feels that his days of working with Disney are now over.

He explained: "When I was working as an animator at Disney, I was not very good.

"Then they just let me draw and do whatever I wanted to do, which was incredible. Then I got the opportunity to do movies, but they didn’t really want to do my movies, so it was a very long and strange relationship."

Tim insisted that he feels no bitterness towards Disney, even though his career has moved in another direction.

The filmmaker also suggested that his days of working in Hollywood are now over, observing that there is "less room" for people like him.

Tim - who has recently enjoyed huge success with the Netflix TV series 'Wednesday' - said: "Creativity is based on love, passion, and maybe sometimes revenge.

"These are all passionate feelings and sometimes it was hard for me to pick which was passion, which was revenge, or which was love because I treated any kind of studio situation I had as like being in a weird family. Sometimes they love you, sometimes they hate you and that seemed pretty normal to me. I have no bad feelings about the studio, but I do think my days are done.

"As studios get more and more corporate, I feel like there has been less room for people like me."