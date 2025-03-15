Eli Roth has launched a new horror media company.

Eli Roth launches new horror media company

The 52-year-old director, screenwriter and producer has partnered with Media Capital Technologies on The Horror Section, which will produce and distribute original horror films but will also work on "television, gaming, podcasts and live events".

Eli told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve done this very successfully and everything that I’ve done for this zone has made a lot of money for a lot of people. Now it’s time to put it all under one umbrella, build a label, but really do that go-for-the-throat horror that I love, that the fans love from me.

"I would want 'Thanksgiving' [Roth's 2023 horror hit] to be the tamest type of movie that I would do for this new company. That is the baseline. Everything else is going to go further than that.

"I think the only way to create a culturally significant horror film is a theatrical release. You can do television for a streamer, but if you’re making a horror movie, and you want it to be part of pop culture, and you want it to have staying power, you have to be a theatrical release. It says, ‘This matters. This is different than everything else. This is worth your time.’"

The Horror Section has also partnered with investing platform Republic to allow fans to invest in the company.

Marc Iserlis, head of film at Republic, explained: "When your fans come in as investors, you build an audience from the very start, which gives you more leverage when you’re looking for distribution. You now have a whole community who will organically promote the project, because they have a financial stake in its success.”

Media Capital Technologies chairman Christopher Woodrow said: "Eli has a very clear understanding of who he is, what his brand is, and how to reach that audience. He has a business head, which is not very common when you’re dealing with directors and creative talent."