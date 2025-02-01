Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Himesh Patel and Samantha Morton have joined the cast of 'The Odyssey'.

Elliot Page has joined the cast of The Odyssey

The four stars are the latest named to join the ensemble cast for Sir Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic adaptation of Homer's classic poem, which follows Odysseus' journey home following the Trojan War.

The quartet's casting come days after Benny Safdie was also revealed to be appearing alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron in the film.

Of the four newcomers, only Samantha has never worked with Nolan before, with Elliott having appeared in 2010's 'Inception', Himesh in 'Tenet' (2020) and Bill featuring in 'Interstellar' in 2014.

Universal confirmed the subject matter of Nolan's new film late last year after it emerged that a number of stars had signed up for the project and the project will embrace new technology

The studio said in a statement: "Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.

"The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Homer's ancient Greek poem is a foundational text of Western literature and tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous return journey after the Trojan War.

The poem includes stories such as Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope.

The literature has been adapted multiple times over the years, notably with 'Ulysses', which starred Kirk Douglas and was released in 1954, while it also inspired the likes of 2000's 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'.

Anne recently admitted it "fills [her] with so much joy" to be working with Nolan on his next movie after previously starring in his 2012 movie 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 2014's 'Interstellar'.

She told Women’s Wear Daily: “I have so many feelings about it that I don't even know how to articulate.

It fills me with so much joy … I love Chris and Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world [is] one of the best places you can find yourself.

“Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right.”

And 'Spider-Man' star Tom recently admitted he is "honoured" to be teaming up with Nolan for his next project, and said it was a "phone call of a lifetime" when he was presented with the opportunity to take part in the forthcoming film.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', he said: "All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited.

"And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know."

Asked if Nolan was the type of director Holland would say yes to "sight unseen", he replied: "100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt."

'The Odyssey' is set to begin shooting at the end of this month ahead of its summer 2026 release.