Rob Lowe has confirmed that a sequel to St. Elmo's Fire is in the works

The 50-year-old actor starred as saxophonist Billy Hicks in the 1985 Brat Pack film that followed group of graduates as they adjust to post-university life in the real world and admitted that a follow-up is on the way, even if it is only in the "early stages" of development at present.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We've met with the studio and I have been talking about doing it for about four months. The 'Brats' documentary only added to the excitement around it.

"But it's very, very, very, very, very early stages. So we will see."

In the classic film, Rob starred alongside Emilio Estevez , Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Andie MacDowell and Mare Winningham.

Just two years ago, Andrew - who played journalist Kevin Dolenz - admitted that he wanted to reconnect with all of his co-stars because they had all gone their "separate ways" since the film was released.

He told Hollywood Life: "I want to talk to all of them. It’s so interesting. We’ve all gone our separate ways. It’s been so long ago, and yet we’re still so indelibly linked, certainly in a way that I’m not with other actors I did movies with 10 years ago, 20 years ago, you know what I mean? It’s something we’ve carried through in common even though we don’t know each other in a certain way. I don’t know if the other guys do know each other, but I’d love to see all of them again. But that just tells you I’m getting old. I’d love to see them all again and sit down and be like, “Dude, what was that?” I think that’d be kind of great."