Emily Blunt has heard "rumblings" about a sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

Emily Blunt is keen to feature in a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada

The 41-year-old star played the role of Emily Charlton in the 2006 movie and has heard talk about a potential follow-up following the premiere of a musical based on the flick in London's West End.

Speaking at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, Emily said: "There's rumblings, there's stuff churning around, but I don't know if I can confirm anything completely... but we would all be delighted to work together again."

Emily revealed that the success of the movie and the effect it had on her career was unexpected.

The 'A Quiet Place' star said: "I just didn't know anything back then. I remember my agent calling me on the opening weekend and saying, 'It made this'. I was like, 'Is that good?'

"When we were filming it, we were weeping with laughter every day. We thought we were making something funny... but I didn't know that it would become this thing that would catch fire in the way that it did... it's quoted to me every week now."

Blunt also believes that her portrayal of Emily Charlton – the scheming assistant of fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) – changed the way she was thought of as an actress.

She said: "Playing that character, who was so insane, it paved the way for people to see me more as a character actor rather than someone who should just be in a period drama... a lot of British people are just subjected to wearing a garnet or a crown at some point."

Emily revealed that she is trying to seek out unique projects to star in and had high praise for the "singular experience" of the movie 'Emilia Perez'.

She explained: "I'm always looking for a genre that can carve out a new space for itself in some way, like something hasn't been seen before.

"I just saw 'Emilia Perez', I just couldn't believe what I was watching. And you can't call it a musical... it's a completely singular experience."

Emily experienced awards buzz last year after she featured in the acclaimed movie 'Oppenheimer' and has joyful memories of it.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actress said: "Honesty, I could talk about the challenges of it and being on parade like that, but ultimately, because of the movie and the cast, it was so joyful. Robert Downey Jr., he made everything so sparkly and fun and silly.

"We knew we were in one of those indelible films, and when you know that, you're so proud to be there. It's a bit of a blur, but I remember joy over any challenge."

Blunt also discussed her upcoming film 'The Smashing Machine' – which is directed by Benny Safdie and stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr - and described the picture as a "very emotional experience".

The star – who plays the fighter's ex-wife Dawn Staples – said: "It's an incredibly intense film, centred around the life of this real-life MMA fighter, Mark Kerr, all of his struggles with addictions, these relationships.

"And it was an incredibly immersive, very intense, very emotional experience to do it, and he's extraordinary in it."