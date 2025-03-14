Emma Roberts and Kelsey Asbille are to star in the psychological thriller ‘The Technique’.

Emma Roberts has been cast in The Technique

The 34-year-old actress and the ‘Yellowstone’ star, 33, are to lead the upcoming movie for production studios Raised By Wolves and Hypothesis.

‘The Technique’ will also feature Nicholas Alexander Chaves, Ben Platt, Laura Harrier and Noomi Rapace, though the potential roles the actors may be playing are currently unknown.

The flick will be filmmaker Brian McGreevy’s directorial debut and he is also slated to write the script.

While the cast and director have been revealed, plot details and the release date for ‘The Technique’ are being kept under wraps.

Raised By Wolves’ Andrea Bucko and Miles Skinner of Hypothesis are to produce alongside Jordan Drake, David Duque-Estrada, Chadd Harbold, and Russ Posternak.

Meanwhile, Hypothesis’ Zak Williams, Jordan Claire Robbins, and Nini Le Huynh under the Raised By Wolves banner are to executive produce ‘The Technique’ with John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis, Daniel Cypress, Chris K. Daniels and Emanuele Morretti.

‘The Technique’ will mark the first feature film primarily produced by Hypothesis, which is also set to produce the upcoming horror flick ‘The Stairs’, the road-trip epic ‘Down To Zero’ and the crime-thriller ‘Ultra Beige’.

Meanwhile, Roberts has responded to rumours she has been cast as Britney Spears in the popstar’s upcoming biopic.

The ‘American Horror Story’ star said it was her "true dream" to portray the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker in the Universal movie.

She told Cosmopolitan: "I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears.

"It’s a rumour, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to ‘In the Zone’ and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorise every word'."

Roberts gushed about the ‘Oops! … I Did It Again’ chart-topper, and revealed she constantly sings Spears’ biggest songs to her four-year-old son Rhodes, who she has with her former partner Garrett Hedlund.

She said: "I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird'. That’s some millennial parenting."

Other actresses rumoured to be in contention for the leading role in the movie include Selena Gomez and Millie Bobby Brown.

The Britney Spears biopic - which will adapt the pop star’s 2023 memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ - is to be helmed by ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu, who previously insisted he would do "justice" to the singer’s life story.

During an interview with Billboard, the filmmaker said: "I’m a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium.

"So I want to do her justice and tell her story right. But we’ll see. We’re developing it now and it’s a long road ahead."