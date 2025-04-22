'Enola Holmes 3' has entered production.

Millie Bobby Brown will play Enola Holmes again

Millie Bobby Brown will be reprising her titular role as Sherlock Holmes' teenage detective sister for a third time, with Philip Barantini taking the reins behind the camera from Harry Bradbeer, who directed the first two films in the Netflix series.

As well as Millie, Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury, while Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Helena Bonham-Carter as family matriarch Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty have all signed up to return.

Philip's 'Adolescence' collaborator Jack Thorne is once again writing the script, having previously penned the first two movies, which are based on Nancy Springer's 'Enola Holmes Mysteries' series.

A synopsis from Netflix revealed the movie will be set in Malta, where "personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

'Stranger Things' actress Millie previously expressed hope that a third film would be made as she loved playing the role in the 2020 mystery detective movie and the 2022 sequel.

She told Collider: "Obviously. I really hope so. I love Enola, and I know that, now, people are very much invested in the character and the plot, and I can only hope that Netflix provides that trust and opportunity once more."

Millie served as a producer on both films - and will do so again on the third - and joked that the only "diva" on set was coronavirus as production took place during the pandemic.

She said: "Thank goodness I am able to work with wonderful people. There is not one person on that set that ever plays up. Luckily we work with real actors and real professionals, so we are never hit with that issue ever. The only big diva is COVID that just comes in and sweeps our sets. That's the only thing we tackled. Other than that, no actors were harmed in the making of this film."

And because of the success of both the films and 'Stranger Things', she joked she owes a lot to the streaming service.

She said: "You know what, I think I'll forever be in debt to Netflix, because they're my boss. So, I'm going to pay for my subscription ... because I'm going to forever be saying thank you to them for the opportunities they've given me."