Ethan Embry is joining Scream 7

The 46-year-old actor - known for his roles in 'Can't Hardly Wait', 'That Thing You Do!' and 'Brotherhood' - is set to join the iconic horror franchise, with the likes of Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox already confirmed.

According to Deadline, Embry has signed up for the upcoming seventh instalment, although his role and plot details are being kept under wraps.

Between 2015 and 2022, he starred as Coyote Bergstein on Netflix series 'Grace and Frankie' while he's appeared on shows like 'The Walking Dead', 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' over the years.

On the big screen, his most recent credits include 'First Man' and 'Last Seen Alive', while 'Alma and the Wolf' and an untitled Christy Martin film are both in post production.

News of his casting comes days after fans were shocked by news Matthew Lillard will return as Stu Macher in 'Scream 7'.

He was one of the original Ghostface killers in the first 1996 movie, but despite being killed off when Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) dropped a TV on his head, he's revealed he is returning for the upcoming 'Scream 7'.

Deadline confirmed the news after the actor shared a teaser on Instagram, in which his hand could be seen writing one of Stu's famous quotes.

All in capital letters, the writing stated: "My mom and dad are gonna be soo mad at me!! (sic)"

The news comes shortly after it was revealed Scott Foley, who played Sidney's half-brother Roman Bridger, another presumed dead Ghostface, in 'Scream 3' will also be returning to the franchise in the upcoming film.

No details of either actor's return storylines have been revealed, including whether or not they will be reprising the same roles.

Lillard previously revealed there was a version of the 'Scream 3' script which would have revealed he had survived in the original film, but plans for him to return were changed at the last minute.

He told Vulture in 2022: “I was supposed do' Scream 3'. I got paid for '3'. Not really well, but I ended up getting paid for something I didn’t do because the idea was that I’d be running high-school killers from jail.

"Look, it’s a horror movie! Crazy things happen all the time. Have you seen 'Friday the 13th'? Jason comes back — like Stu still could come back."

While plot details about ‘Scream 7’ are unknown, it is likely the movie will pit Sidney Prescott against the dreaded Ghostface once again.

The film - which is slated to hit cinemas in February 2026 - will not however include ‘Scream VI’ actress Jenna Ortega, who played Tara Carpenter, with a scheduling conflict with the Netflix show ‘Wednesday’ preventing the actress from appearing in the slasher.