Ethan Hawke will receive the Variety Virtuoso Award at Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival Gems later this year.

The actor, 54, will be presented with the gone on Sunday 2 November at the Wolfson Auditorium in Miami at 7pm, in recognition of his career spanning more than three decades across film, theatre and television.

The event forms part of the 12th Miami Film Festival Gems, which runs from 29 October to 5 November 2025, celebrating some of the year’s top films and award contenders.

Ethan will also take part in a live question and answer session with Ramin Setoodeh, Variety’s co-editor-in-chief.

He said: “Variety is honoured to sit down with Ethan Hawke for a wide-ranging conversation about his career at the Miami Film Festival.

“With more than 70 credits in films – we all have our favourite Ethan Hawke movie – and a career that includes TV, theatre, directing and even writing novels, he is the definition of an artist who continues to reinvent himself. There is no one more deserving of the Variety Virtuoso Award.”

Lauren Cohen, director of programming for the Miami Film Festival, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with Variety again this year to honour the extraordinary talent of Ethan Hawke.

“From his breakout role in Dead Poets Society to acclaimed performances in films like Before Sunrise, Training Day and Boyhood, Ethan has built one of the most dynamic and enduring careers in modern cinema.

“His remarkable range across film, television and theater has left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.”

The award comes ahead of Ethan’s new projects this autumn.

The Lowdown, his FX drama series which he stars in and executive produces, debuts on 23 September. He will then appear in Blue Moon, his latest collaboration with director Richard Linklater, which is due to be released on 17 October.

Miami Dade College hosts two major annual celebrations of cinema – Miami Film Festival Gems (which runs from 30 October to 3 November 2024) and the Miami Film Festival (4–13 April 2025), which will mark its 42nd edition.

The latter is recognised as a leading showcase of Ibero-American cinema in the United States, drawing more than 45,000 attendees and 400 filmmakers, producers, actors and industry professionals each year.

The complete programme for Miami Film Festival Gems 2025 will be announced on Wednesday 1 October on its official website.