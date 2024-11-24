Ethan Slater has claimed 'Wicked' features the "coolest shot" to ever exist in film.

Ethan Slater has made a big claim about a spectacular scene in 'Wicked'

The 32-year-old actor plays the role of Boq - the Munchkinlander man who was the school friend of Glinda The Good Witch (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) - and he has teased that cinema-goers will witness one of the most "incredible" moments ever filmed for the big-screen in the first of the two-part movie adaptation of the Broadway classic.

Asked by Collider what his highlight from filming was, he said: "Whoa. Honestly, maybe for me, it would be in the library.

There's a really big wide shot where one of our incredible dancers leaps from the turning shelves and does a roll into a whole crowd of dancers, and I got to be one of the dancers, so I got to be right there as he did the jump and the roll.

"The camera work was incredible, and the choreography was incredible. I was just like, “Wow, that's the coolest shot that's ever been put on film, and I'm a part of it!”

Ethan - who is dating his co-star Ariana - also loved that they were able to take the time to "really focus in on the emotional journeys" of Boq and Nessa (Marissa Bode).

He said: "I think what's really exciting about doing it on film versus doing it on stage is that you have time and space to really focus in on the emotional journeys of Boq and Nessa, who are wonderful on stage, as you said, but you kind of have to move through because of the pacing. In this first movie, we get the chance to really establish who we are and find some nuance to these characters that I'm really grateful for."

'Wicked: Part I' is out now in the US and released theatrically in the UK on November 27. 'Wicked: Part II' is slated for release on November 21, 2025.