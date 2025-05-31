Ana de Armas thinks European film fans have particularly "good taste".

Ana de Armas has lived in Europe and the US

The 37-year-old actress - who was born Cuba, before moving to Spain and then to the US - believes that American and European film fans are distinctly different.

Ana - who has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood in recent years - explained on 'Hot Ones': "The influence of American cinema in Europe is stronger I would say.

"Europeans like European films I would say. I think Europeans also – or Spanish people – have a pretty wide spectrum of, they know about cinema, and they have good taste."

Ana is now one of the best-paid actresses in the American movie business. However, she never actually planned to end up in Hollywood at any stage.

Speaking about her career arc, Ana explained: "You know, going to Los Angeles or going to Hollywood, was never actually a plan for me. I moved to Spain and then from Spain to Los Angeles, but it was just kind of happening naturally. I just never planned on it."

Ana has already worked with the likes of Daniel Craig, and Keanu Reeves during her career, and she appreciates the opportunities that have come her way in recent years.

The actress said: "To be on set with them was always kind of like a pinch-me moment every time. And I've worked with really, really amazing people."

Meanwhile, Ana previously revealed that she found it easy to relate to Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'.

The actress portrayed Marilyn in the Andrew Dominik-directed biographical film, and Ana admitted to seeing some similarities between herself and the Hollywood icon.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "There was a lot there that I could relate to.

"If you put Marilyn Monroe the movie star aside, she’s just an actress trying to navigate life and this system, which is so hard to navigate for anybody. On top of that, you add this point of view of Andrew’s, which was to see that through her trauma.

"I truly thought it was going to do justice to a more dimensional human being, because I wouldn’t want to be remembered just for one thing. I am more than just an actress on the cover of a magazine."

Ana believes that modern-day movie stars don't compare to people like Marilyn.

The actress explained that social media has removed the sense of "mystery" that used to surround Hollywood stars.

She said: "I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing.

"The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves - nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore."