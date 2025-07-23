Evil Dead Burn actress Luciane Buchanan has teased the movie is “unlike any of the other Evil Deads”.

The 32-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming horror flick from director Sébastien Vaniček, and Buchanan has now said the filmmaker has added “his own spin” on the franchise with Evil Dead Burn.

Speaking with Collider, she said: “I've watched all the other Evil Dead's, I made my way through them, and when I read the script, it's unlike any of the Evil Dead's.

“I guess the director has his own spin on it, and I was very excited. I really enjoyed the script. The actors are incredible, but I'll leave it there.”

The New Legends of Monkey star added filming on Evil Dead Burn was now “technically” underway.

While promoting her newest project Chief of War, she said: “Let’s just say they were very kind to let me come here, and I might be seeing them very soon.”

Vaniček - who co-wrote Evil Dead Burn with Florent Bernard - has since confirmed principal photography on the flick has begun, and posted a picture of the movie’s clapperboard on Instagram with the caption: “DAY 1. FROM 93 TO NZ #EVILDEADBURN (sic).”

Evil Dead Burn will also star Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub and Tandi Wright, while series creator Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell and Lee Cronin produce.

Evil Dead Burn - which is expected to hit screens in July 2026 - will be the next entry in the horror series, which began with Raimi’s original 1981 flick The Evil Dead.

The film - which featured Campbell as Ashley ‘Ash’ J. Williams - led to two direct sequels: Evil Dead II in 1987 and Army of Darkness in 1992.

After a hiatus, the franchise returned in 2013 with Evil Dead, a soft reboot produced by Raimi, Campbell, and Rob Tapert, and was directed by Alien: Romulus filmmaker Fede Álvarez.

The series later expanded to television with Starz’ series Ash vs Evil Dead, which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018.

In 2023, Evil Dead Rise hit cinemas, which was directed by Cronin and centred on single mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who terrorises her family after she is possessed by a demonic force.

At the time, Raimi expressed his hope that the film would bring about a “revitalisation” of the series on the big screen.

The Spider-Man director also revealed that the 10-year gap between Evil Dead and the 2023 instalment was due to both him and Campbell wanting to “protect the franchise” by selecting a director who would remain true to the series’ essence.

Speaking with Geeks of Color, Raimi explained: “It’s really why it took so long to make another one. We had to find somebody who really liked the ‘Evil Dead’ movies, understood what made them work, was a fan of them but still wanted to break out and find some new territory for the audience.

“Because the ‘Evil Dead’ audience really wants something new. So the best way we could protect it was by finding the right captain of the ship to take it to the next destination.”