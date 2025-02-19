Jane Fonda has never felt fully "satisfied" with her career achievements.

The 87-year-old actress has already achieved a huge amount in her career, but Jane believes she can still accomplish even more.

The Hollywood icon - who is a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Actress - told Variety: "I have just always felt that I wasn’t good enough.

"That has made the difference - that I was never satisfied, that I always wanted to get better. I know why I made the mistakes I did, and I know what was in my heart. And so I really worked at it, and I’m proud of myself that I didn’t settle."

Despite her fame and success, Jane actually felt unsure of herself until relatively recently.

The actress admitted that she previously leaned on the men in her life in search of answers.

Jane - who has been married three times - explained: "I am the quintessential late bloomer.

"I grew up very late. I had a core of courage and empathy and decency, but I didn’t know who I was or what I was supposed to be, and as a result, I kept marrying men that I thought would give me the answer."

Jane struggled with her self-confidence early in her career, and the award-winning star actually considered quitting the movie business after shooting her first film.

She shared: "I had decided after my first movie, ‘Tall Story,’ that I was going to quit while I was ahead.

"I didn’t enjoy the experience. And before we started shooting, Josh Logan, the director-producer, said to me, ‘You should have your jaw broken so your cheeks aren’t so puffy.’ Stuff like that really builds a girl’s confidence."

Meanwhile, Jane previously revealed that she wants to be seen as an "example" for young people.

The acclaimed actress insisted that young people shouldn't fear getting older.

Jane told PEOPLE: "I've lived a good life. I've lived a productive and intentional life. And I knew I couldn't make it any longer than it was going to be, but I could make it wider and deeper. And I've done that. I feel like I'm doing that.

"I hope that I can be an example to young people so they won't be afraid of getting older."

Jane is well-known for her environmental activism, and she's determined to do everything she can to help halt climate change.

The movie star explained: "It's going to be rough for young people, and I just want my kids to know and my grandkids to know that I did my best."