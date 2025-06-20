DC boss James Gunn has revealed he is expecting to receive a script for The Batman: Part II this month.

DC head James Gunn is expecting director Matt Reeves to hand in a script for The Batman: Part II this month

The upcoming sequel had been delayed and rumours about the film’s development troubles began to circulate, though Gunn, 58, has now stressed The Batman: Part II is still in the works and is he expecting director Matt Reeves, 59, to hand in a screenplay later in June.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “Listen, we're supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens.

“We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it. So we can't wait to read the scripts, but we haven't read it yet, if that's your question.”

The DC head added “people should get off Matt’s nut” and stop hassling him for updates about The Batman: Part II.

Gunn said: “People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That's just the way it is.

“He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker added he was “irritated” by the constant bombardment of questions about the movie online.

He said: “I am irritated by people. I mean, it's just that thing people don't need to be entitled about. It's going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay.

“And Matt's not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay.”

The Batman: Part II was initially due to hit cinemas in 2026, though was pushed back a year to October 2027 to give Reeves more time to finish the story.

Although no plot details about the film are known, it has been confirmed Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s The Penguin, Andy Serkis’s Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright’s Gotham police officer James ‘Jim’ Gordon would all be returning for the sequel.

While work on The Batman: Part II continues, it was recently announced the Caped Crusader would be getting his own villain spin-off movie through Clayface.

The picture will star White Lines actor Tom Rhys Harries in the titular role, while Speak No Evil filmmaker James Watkins directs from a script written by Doctor Sleep’s Mike Flanagan.

Gunn explained Clayface - which will hit screens in September 2026 - would be set in the mainline DC Universe (DCU) opposed to the Elseworlds universe, like The Batman, which is separate to the DCU.

Gunn said of bringing Clayface into the DCU: “Well, I think it was just we needed DCU content. Mike Flanagan is somebody who I've been friendly with for a long time, and he wrote me about Clayface.

“He texted me about it really early on in my DC journey. Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he came in and he pitched the idea and I was like, ‘Oh s***! That's cool.’

“It's a body horror movie. It's a horror movie that, like any cool body horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU.

“And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface. That was really something he brought to us.”