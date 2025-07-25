Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will have “a lot more animatronics” and “bigger set pieces”, Josh Hutcherson has teased.

The 32-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Mike Schmidt in the upcoming horror sequel - which is based on developer Scott Cawthon’s indie horror video game franchise of the same name - and Hutcherson has now said that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be scarier than the original 2023 movie.

Director Emma Tammi added there would be “more than three times as many animatronics” in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 when compared to the first flick, and said the upcoming movie would be more action-centred than the original.

Speaking on a panel for the film at San Diego Comic-Con, she said: “There's so much more action in this one ... with the animatronics and that was incredibly exciting.

“I personally have become so invested in [these characters] and it was just an incredible opportunity to continue to get to tell their stories and expand on them.”

As well as Hutcherson’s Mike Schmidt, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will see the return of his sister Abby (Piper Rubio), police officer Vanessa Shelley (Elizabeth Lail) and the sinister William Afton (Matthew Lillard).

The movie will also introduce Scream star Skeet Ulrich, Mckenna Grace and Wayne Knight.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will pick up after the events of the first movie, which saw Mike Schmidt (Hutcherson) take on a new night guard job at the reopened Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, only to discover that the animatronics have a life of their own at night.

As the nights grow more terrifying, he must uncover the restaurant’s dark history to survive.

Reflecting on the sequel, Hutcherson detailed the developed relationship Mike shares with his sister Abby, and teased that their bond was “super strong” in the film.

The Hunger Games star said: “Mike and Abby went through a lot in the first movie, and I think Mike is just wanting to get back to somewhat of a normal life, and he’s trying to provide stability for Abby.

“He’s trying to find his way in the world. He just wants to have a calm, nice, normal life, but that just can’t happen in FNAF.

“He’s got all this trauma and stuff that he’s lived through in the first film in that story, and he’s just trying to fake it till you make it without fully working through all that stuff that happened, and then it happens to him again. Poor Mike!”

Looking to the future, Lillard teased a third Five Nights at Freddy’s movie could happen if the second movie - which hits screens on December 5, 2025 - is a success.

He said: “If it’s a hit, they’re gonna make a third movie, and if they make a third movie, I get to kill Mike Schmidt … it’s going to be cinematic magic!”

Blumhouse Productions boss Jason Blum added: “If enough people go … we’d be very excited to make a Five Nights at Freddy’s 3.”