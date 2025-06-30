Former James Bond costume designer Jany Temime has questioned whether it will be possible to reboot the spy franchise.

The designer worked with Sam Mendes on the 007 movies Skyfall and Spectre and doubts how the character can be modernised as the franchise enters a new era without Daniel Craig as she pointed out the difficulties that the 1917 filmmaker had adapting the series to the times a decade ago.

Temime, 77, told Deadline: "He tried his best with a lot of psychology, talent and his incredible quality as a director... but we are 10 years later.

"I'm a James Bond fan but how are you going to have a guy killing somebody, making love to a woman and then drinking a Martini to forget, and then have those girls who know that they are going to die, because the Bond girls always die... I'm really wondering how you can adapt that formula to 2025."

Denis Villeneuve has been announced as the director of the upcoming James Bond film and Temime is delighted that producer David Heyman is involved in the picture for his Heyday Films banner after they worked together on the Harry Potter franchise.

The French costume designer said: "David is an amazing producer. I worked with him for 10 years, and I know that if somebody can carry the project, it's him. He's talented, he's clever, he's brilliant.

"Denis Villeneuve, I'm sure will do an excellent job so I just wish them the best of luck!"

The forthcoming Bond movie will be the first made without the involvement of the Broccoli family after they relinquished control of the long-running franchise to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year but Temime elected not to name who she would cast as the iconic spy.

The costume designer – who has worked on movies such as Judy and Black Widow – said: "I know so many incredible, wonderful, sexy young actors, but it depends what direction they want to go."

Henry Golding has been tipped as a possible successor to Craig as 007 but feels that taking on the role would be a "nightmare" because of all the pressure and expectation that comes with it.

He told People: "I think that's every actor's kind of nightmare. But at the same time, [you're] also wanting to kind of add something new to a franchise."

The Crazy Rich Asians actor believes that the Bond role would be far more appealing if there weren't so much "cultural pressure" attached.

Henry said: "Maybe I'm just a p****. I don't know. But I think I would love it so much more if there wasn't that overhanging cultural pressure."

The 38-year-old star argues that the Bond franchise should broaden its horizons by adding "more agents" to the story.

He said: "Why can't they bring out more agents or more OO's? I think that would be so much more fun, because there just isn't the restraints and the expectation."