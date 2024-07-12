Kevin Feige thinks the bond between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will make 'Deadpool and Wolverine' successful.

Kevin Feige loves the bond that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) chief has produced the long-awaited superhero blockbuster and thinks that the friendship between the two leading actors alleviated the "pressure" that comes with making such a major movie.

Asked what works well between the duo, Kevin told Variety: "It's their friendship in real life. Sequels and big-budget franchise films have a lot of pressure and money and expectations.

"They work best when most of that subsides to the background and it's just a bunch of friends making something cool."

'Deadpool and Wolverine' was filmed in locations that left the cast exposed to the paparazzi but Feige felt it was a sacrifice worth making for the sake of the flick.

The 51-year-old producer said: "That was very important to us. We didn't want this to be a green screen box for all of the locations. We want it to be out in the real world, and that always comes with potential tradeoffs.

"We were in a lot of secure locations and places that were far away from prying eyes – with the exception of drones. It was a new experience for me to have paparazzi drones flying over set."

Kevin added: "Sometimes things look cool in a behind-the-scenes photo, but most often, they don't look great. I think people are savvy enough over the years to know that's not what it will look like in the movie.

"That being said, Wolverine in that yellow outfit looks cool from any angle, drone or shot through the trees."