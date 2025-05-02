Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts are set to star in the World War II flick 'Ruin'.

Gal Gadot will star alongside Matthias Schoenaerts in Niki Caro's war thriller

The thriller comes from director Niki Caro and is set in post-war Germany, with Gadot playing a camp prisoner who forms an alliance with a German soldier (Schoenaerts) as they both seek revenge on a Nazi Schutzstaffel unit.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, principal photography is pencilled in for early 2026.

Caro will also produce alongside Marc Butan for MadRiver Pictures and Gadot and Jason Varsano for Pilot Wave Motion Pictures.

Gadot is currently filming 'The Runner' and will also star in 'Hand of Dant'.

She just starred as the Evil Queen in the live-action version of 'Snow White' alongside Rachel Zegler as the Disney Princess.

As for Schoenaerts, he can be seen in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', with 'The Old Guard 2' and 'The Way of the Wind' on the way.

Meanwhile, Gadot recently shared how her 'Wonder Woman' success has been "life-changing".

The 40-year-old actress played the central character in the 2017 superhero movie, and it changed the course of her career.

The movie star - who reprised the role in 'Justice League' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' - told Variety: "To do the solo 'Wonder Woman' movie with a partner like Patty Jenkins was life-changing.

"I think we both felt like we were just a vessel to tell a story that is much bigger than us, that the world was ready for - a complete, empowered woman who is strong and at the same time vulnerable."