Gal Gadot is to star in The Runner

The 'Wonder Woman' star will take the lead role in the action thriller, which will be set in London and will see her play a high-powered lawyer who must race through the city in response to some cryptic demands from a mysterious caller in order to save her abducted son.

'The Last King of Scotland' filmmaker Kevin Macdonald is to direct, while 'Snow Dogs' scribe Mark Gibson has written the script.

According to Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios have acquired worldwide rights to the film, which was developed and will be produced by Rockwood Pictures' David Kosse.

Gal can soon be seen playing the Evil Queen in the live action version of 'Snow White' - which stars Rachel Zegler in the title role - and she recently admitted she spent a month preparing for her audition.

She said in a video interview with GQ: “It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while.

“They needed to make sure I can sing because this is a musical. So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song, and I got the part, and it was very exciting.”

The 'Heart Of Stone' actress relished making the movie because it was "so different" to anything she's ever worked on.

She said: “It was so much to shoot because it’s so different from anything I’ve ever done. It’s so delicious and delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical.”

The actress previously explained she wanted to make her character's evilness "interesting" and for the film to explore why the Evil Queen is the way she is.

She told People magazine: "I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting, and not just flat.

"For me, it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It's what happens to a woman when she feels like she's not relevant anymore, what can come out of her."