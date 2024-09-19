George Clooney and Brad Pitt were happy to have their ages mocked in their latest movie 'Wolfs'.

The 'Ocean's Eleven' co-stars have reunited for Jon Watts' upcoming action-comedy and the director says Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, took no offence to the jokes about their ages.

The filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly: "That was one where you put it in the script and you cross your fingers and you hope that they don't get mad.

"But no, they liked it. It was just the right amount and it was things that I think they were totally fine having some fun with."

In the movie, a professional fixer (Clooney) is hired to cover up a high-profile crime, before a second cleaner (Pitt) arrives at the scene, forcing the two lone wolves to work together.

As the night progresses, chaos ensues for the fixers in a way neither expected.

A sequel was recently confirmed ahead of the film's release, though it's not known if Clooney and Pitt will reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, the pair are to return for a new 'Ocean's' movie.

The Hollywood stars will return as Danny Ocean and Robert 'Rusty' Ryan in a new instalment of the heist franchise.

According to Deadline, film chiefs are said to be courting 'All Quiet on the Western Front' filmmaker Edward Berger to take on directoring duties after Steven Soderbergh – who helmed the original trilogy – opted not to return.

Warner Bros. and Smokehouse have been working hard on the picture and it is thought that Matt Damon and the rest of the star-studded ensemble will be returning for the film.

Clooney revealed last year that another 'Ocean's' flick could be on the way as he was in possession of a "great script".

He told Uproxx: "We have a really good script for another 'Ocean's' now, so we could end up doing another one. It's actually a great script."

Asked if the new movie would be titled 'Ocean's Fourteen', he replied: "Well... I don't want to call it that... I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going in Style'."

The original trilogy began with 'Ocean's 11' in 2001 with sequels 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Ocean's Thirteen' following in 2004 and 2007.