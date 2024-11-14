Glen Powell has denied he is being eyed to replace Tom Cruise in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise - calling it the "worst gig in town".

As Ethan Hunt in the blockbuster action spy series, Cruise performs death-defying stunts, and Powell - who starred alongside the Hollywood star in 2022's 'Top Gun: Maverick' - has ruled himself out of that "death trap".

During a call with ESPN host Pat McAfee on 'The Pat McAfee Show' this week, he responded to the rumours: "My mom would never let me do that.

"That’s the worst gig in town, everybody knows that. That’s a death trap."

The eighth film in the franchise, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', is due for release next May.

Cruise, 62, and Powell, 36, will however reunite for 'Top Gun 3'.

Powell will reprise his role as Jake 'Hangman' Seresin alongside Cruise's Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell and Miles Teller's Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, and the former recently spilled that he already has a "date" for the film.

Appearing on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast with 'Twisters' co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, they were asked whether 'Top Gun 3' or another series of her show 'Normal People' would come first.

Powell replied: "I mean, I have a date."

However, he didn't reveal whether that was referring to the start of filming, or getting in shape, or going back to pilot school to prepare.

Asked if he could share any more details, he added: "Absolutely not."

Earlier this year, it was reported a third 'Top Gun' movie was officially being developed by Paramount Pictures, and Powell recalled receiving text messages with questions from friends after the news broke.

He told Variety: "People looked at me like I knew what was going on. There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon… but it was confidential to me.

"I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting.

"I don’t know when I’ll be going back…I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future.”

In January, it was reported that studio bosses were keen to get 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski back in the cockpit to helm the third movie.