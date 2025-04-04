Tom Cruise has been a "great mentor" for Glen Powell.

Glen Powell has been inspired by Tom Cruise

The 36-year-old actor starred alongside Tom, 62, in 'Top Gun: Maverick', the 2022 action movie, and Glen admits that his showbiz pal has played an important role in his recent success.

The Hollywood star told 'Extra': "He's the best kind of friend you could ask for, just a real cheerleader and just a real great mentor and friend, and he loves when other people are winning, especially when he knows what it takes to make that kind of movie.

"He's done it - a lot, and he knows the work ethic and diligence and sacrifice it takes to do it."

Glen has enjoyed a string of successes in recent years, and the actor has admitted that he's "having a blast" at the moment.

He said: "It's been a surreal year. It’s been a really wild one - 2024 I got to release ‘Anyone but You' and ‘Hitman' and ‘Twisters,’ and just had a wild journey with all of them, and now this year, we've got some more really great ones cued up.

"So, I'm having a blast. It's awesome."

Glen appears in the remake of 'The Running Man', the 1987 action film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. But the actor has explained that the new project is "very different" from the original film.

He shared: "It's based on the Stephen King book, which was like a big road movie, it travelled the world. You know, the entire world's hunting him.

"In Arnold's movie, they sort of stay in the studio and they have sort of hunters that kind of hunt them down there, but ours is sort of more globe-trotting. It's big. It's fun."

Glen confirmed that the movie recently wrapped and he's now "processing" the experience.

The actor added: "I've been hit and beat up for a long time, so I'm still kind of coming down from all of it and remembering the whole journey. We've been shooting since October and it comes out this November."

Meanwhile, Glen previously admitted that Tom has helped him to navigate the pressures of fame and success.

The actor observed that Tom offered him really clear advice while he was in the midst of his meteoric rise.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2024, Glen said: "I kept coming back to something that Cruise had said, which was, ‘The world’s going to become really loud, and it’s your decision how much you turn up or down the volume,’ because the world did get really loud, but I didn’t know where those dials were. I was like, ‘I know we talked about this, but I don’t know how to work this console.’"