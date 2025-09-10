Glen Powell thinks Chris Pratt helped leading men become "more silly and buoyant".

Glen Powell insists Chris Pratt changed Hollywood with Guardians of the Galaxy

The 36-year-old actor - who has starred in the likes of Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and Twisters in recent years - has reflected on how he finally managed to break out in Hollywood after starting out in an era where "Robert Pattinson was probably the prototype" whereas he was offered more "vanilla" roles.

He told GQ magazine: "I remember when Chris Pratt broke out in Guardians of the Galaxy. There’s no doubt it really helped — not being brooding or dark.

"Like, I’m not Christian Bale. Christian Bale has a gravitas and a weight, and Pattinson had his thing.

"And when Pratt kind of appeared on the scene where he was doing things that were a little more silly and buoyant, that’s where I feel most at home.

"And that’s where I feel like I had a gear that is a necessary flavor in terms of Hollywood, and not a gear that a lot of guys can play.”

Meanwhile, Powell recently ruled himself out of the running to become the next James Bond, insisting the role should go to an "authentic Brit" rather than an American actor.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond.

“My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

Powell may have ruled himself out of playing James Bond, but he did confirm he and Sydney Sweeney are "still talking" about making a sequel to Anyone But You.

However, they have agreed they won't do so "until it's the right idea", which "requires patience", so fans may have to wait some time for the follow-up.

And while the actor would love to direct eventually, but for now he is content to learn from those he is working with on his movies.

He said: “That’s something I’d love to do.

"But right now, I’m getting to be in film school, I’m getting to work with [Richard] Linklater and Lee Isaac Chung and J.J. Abrams and Edgar Wright. I’m working with my heroes.

"And what’s been really, really fun is — every set I’m on, I pick up things. Whenever that time comes, I’ll be much more prepared.”

Powell will next be seen in Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's 1982 novel The Running Man, which is set to be released in November this year.

He has also filmed black comedy Huntington, and is working on J. J. Abrams' upcoming fantasy film Ghostwriter, which will also star Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey and Samuel L. Jackson.