Glen Powell is set to star in ‘The Natural Order’.

The forthcoming sci-fi thriller is centred on the quest for eternal life, with the project acquired by Universal Pictures – and Barry Jenkins, 45, is in discussions to direct and co-write the screenplay alongside Matthew Aldrich, 48, based on his unpublished book manuscript.

This film marks the first venture for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Glen’s production company, Barnstorm, established in partnership with producer Dan Cohen, 42.

Deadline reported that producing alongside Glen, 36, and Dan are Adele Romanski, 41, and Mark Ceryak, 43 – representing Barry’s production company – with Jewerl Keats Ross, 46, also attached as a producer.

Erik Baiers, 50, Universal's senior executive vice president of production development, will oversee the project for the studio.

Barry Jenkins, acclaimed for his Oscar-winning screenplay for ‘Moonlight’ (2016), recently directed Disney’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ from 2024, which has grossed more than $700million worldwide.

Matthew Aldrich is known for co-writing Pixar’s ‘Coco’ (2017), which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Texas-born Glen started his acting career with minor roles in films such as ‘Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over’ (2003) and ‘The Great Debaters’ (2007.)

He gained recognition for his performances in ‘The Expendables 3’ (2014) and the television series ‘Scream Queens’ from 2015 to 2016.

Glen’s portrayal of astronaut John Glenn in ‘Hidden Figures’ (2016) further elevated his profile, as did his recent role as Lieutenant Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022.)

In 2023, Glen co-wrote, produced, and starred in the dark comedy ‘Hit Man’, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

He was also the leading man in romantic comedy ‘Anyone but You’.

Deadline quoted him saying about his journey to fame: “You have to lie to yourself. You have to convince yourself that you’re the one.”

He also elaborated on the challenges of pursuing an acting career, stating: “It's very difficult to live in Hollywood when you’re not really doing anything.”