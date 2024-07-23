Glen Powell has a "date" for the third 'Top Gun' film.

The 35-year-old actor starred alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller as Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin in 2022's 'Top Gun: Maverick', and has now revealed he knows when production on the next movie will begin.

When he was quizzed about the flick's progress during an appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he said: "I mean, I have a date".

Once host Josh Horowitz asked the 'Twisters' star if he could provide any additional information, he bluntly replied: "Absolutely not."

Powell had previously teased he wanted to work with Cruise again before revealing another instalment in the beloved action series would be "happening at some point".

He told 'Today': "I mean, it's happening at some point. Tom and I didn't get to it at the 'Twisters' premiere, but I'm sure it's happening at some point."

After it was reported a third 'Top Gun' movie was in development earlier this year, the 'Anyone but You' actor seemingly confirmed another picture in the franchise was coming when he said he was constantly speaking to 'Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Cruise about the upcoming film.

He told Variety: "People looked at me like I knew what was going on.

"There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon … but it was confidential to me. I talk to Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry all the time.

"There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don’t know when I’ll be going back … I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future."

'Maverick's producer had also teased the team had a "terrific" story for the third flick, and were just waiting for Cruise to finish his work on other projects, like the follow-up to 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning'.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "I think we have a terrific story. It's just [a question of] how do we get everybody together and how do we get it done.

"Tom's very busy. He's got a lot of movies lined up, and he's a very in-demand actor. So we'll have to get a good screenplay, and hopefully, he'll like it as much as we will."