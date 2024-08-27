'The Running Man' is set to begin filming this November.

Glen Powell will lead the cast of The Running Man remake that is due to begin filming later this year

The upcoming dystopian thriller – which stars Glen Powell and is a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie of the same name – will enter production later this year after it was officially greenlit by Paramount Pictures, according to TheWrap.

The film will be a new take on Stephen King's 1982 novel from director Edgar Wright and will follow a falsely convicted police officer (Powell) who is forced to participate in the TV game show 'The Running Man', which sees convicts have to run to freedom to avoid a brutal death.

Previously, the 35-year-old actor had revealed he was "doing a lot of sprinting" to prepare for the flick.

He told Screen Rant: "I have been doing a lot of sprinting. That's all I can say. I've been working on my sprint.

"No, I'll say that Edgar Wright has been one of my favourite filmmakers for as long as I can remember. I think since 'Shaun of the Dead', I was like, 'I can't wait to work with this guy.' And he just keeps churning out brilliant things that only his brain could concoct.

"'The Running Man' is something he's so passionate about, and we're really taking the Stephen King book and just adding a lot of fun Edgar Wright flavour to it, and it has been awesome. That's going to be a really fun one; I'm super excited about it."

The 'Twisters' star had also explained he would be juggling work on the movie with trying to finish his degree in Spanish and early American history at the University of Texas at Austin, which he plans to complete over Zoom.

Speaking to IndieWire, he said: "I'm not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular.

"I'm basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I'm going to be shooting 'The Running Man' in the fall. So I'm going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams.

"So, they're letting me figure it out [with] distance learning. And I'm obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams.

"So, we're figuring that out for two or three times a semester, I'll come back for all my stuff. Edgar has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie."