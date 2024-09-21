Glenn Close’s new movie has made her feel more confident about her body.

Glenn Close has revealed the main lesson she has taken away from making her new movie The Deliverance

The 77-year-old actress plays the complex Alberta in ‘The Deliverance’ and it was a “big step” for her to move away from her instinctive urge to “cover up” her body and “embrace” how she has changed with age.

Asked about becoming her character, she told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “It started with working with Lee [Daniels, director] and the wonderful cast to determine who this woman really is and why.

“The next big step for me, in terms of the physical transformation, was really about the clothes.

“I wanted to shift my perspective of my body and how I tend to cover up the parts I don’t like – my arms, for example.

“Alberta is the complete opposite of that.

“She embraces her body and all the changes that come with age. She really believes she is the sexiest woman in the world.

“That was a revelation for me in playing this character – and for me as a person, actually. I’m trying to keep a little piece of Alberta.”

Glenn admitted she went on a “real journey” trying to understand her character and how to play the role in the supernatural horror film about an exorcism.

She said: “From the moment Lee Daniels called me, I was immediately fascinated by the story, his vision as a filmmaker and how complex this character he wanted me to play was.

“I honestly had no idea how to play her at first. So it was a real journey for me.

“Alberta is a woman struggling with her own painful history. She has been abused in her life and because of that, she has become an abuser.

“She is doing her best to clean up her life and be a positive influence on her daughter.”