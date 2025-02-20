John Krasinski has revealed the ‘Jack Ryan’ film has entered production.

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

The 45-year-old actor is due to reprise his starring role in the upcoming movie after he first led the Prime Video TV series ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’, and has now revealed the flick has begun principal photography in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Krasinski posted an image of himself kitted as Jack Ryan and added the caption: "So. Good. To be. Back! #JackRyanMovie is off and running!!!

"HUGE thank you to all the inCREDible folks here in Dubai for letting us kickoff in epic fashion in your beautiful city! Here we go!!"

While production on ‘Jack Ryan’ is now underway, there is still no release date for the movie.

As well as Krasinski, Wendell Pierce is confirmed to be returning as the CIA operator James Greer alongside Michael Kelly’s agent Mike November.

Newcomer Sienna Miller is also slated to appear in the ‘Jack Ryan’ movie, with the ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ actress set to portray an MI6 agent who will work with Krasinski's CIA analyst.

Directed by Andrew Bernstein - who served as an executive producer and director of the second series of the programme - the ‘Jack Ryan’ film is being described as "the next evolutionary step" of the Prime Video show.

Writing the script for the flick will be Aaron Rabin, who previously served as a co-executive producer and scribe on ‘Jack Ryan’s' fourth season.

As well as starring in ‘Jack Ryan’, Krasinski is also due to produce the picture with Allyson Seeger through Sunday Night Productions, while Andrew Form also produces.

Prime Video’s 'Jack Ryan’ ran from 2018 to 2023 for four seasons, and was based on author Tom Clancy’s thriller novel franchise dubbed the ‘Ryanverse’ - which began with 1984’s ‘The Hunt for Red October’.

After the fourth and final season concluded, Krasinski explained he wanted to end ‘Jack Ryan’ with an "emotional impact".

‘The Office’ star told TheWrap: "We wanted to keep the action and thrills and all that for the audience, but I think most importantly to me was — if we were going to end it — to make sure that the audience also had a culmination of these characters and these relationships that they connected to, and that they felt that they were saying goodbye as well.

"So I think for us, it was the emotional impact of making sure that we ended the show, rather than on some action-packed moment, that the moment was about all of us together."

Looking back at the programme, the ‘A Quiet Place’ star pointed to Ryan’s relationship with Pierce’s CIA confidant Greer as the aspect of the series that "meant the most to [him]".

Krasinski said: "I genuinely mean, the first thing that I did with Wendell, the way he was playing it, and the way that it wasn’t just this boss and an employee relationship, that there was a complex character talking to another hopefully complex character, and that we were just having so much fun in the scene, I thought, ‘Wow, this is really, really good'.

"These two characters, at least for Season One, would be the fulcrum of the whole show. And when we did our first scene, I thought, ‘This might actually work'."