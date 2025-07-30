Gremlins 3 has a script and is waiting on approval from Steven Spielberg.

Gremlins 3 waiting on Spielberg script approval

Gremlins lead actor Zach Galligan has revealed that Warner Bros is “incredibly interested” in making a follow up to 1984’s Gremlins 2 and are just waiting on executive producer Spielberg to approve the script.

According to Games Radar, Galligan – who played Billy Peltzer in Gremlins and it’s sequel - said during an appearance at Comic-Con Manchester: “After 35 years, they’ve come up with a script. Warner Bros. is incredibly interested in doing it, apparently it’s waiting on Mr. Spielberg to read it and approve it. But you can thank the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Back in April, Warner Bros. Pictures co-chief Pam Abdy, revealed new entries in the Gremlins franchise were in the works.

She told Deadline: “Adding to things we’re excited about, Andy Serkis doing the Gollum film, Drew Goddard writing a new Matrix. We’re super excited about Amblin developing with Chris Columbus new entries in the Gremlins and Goonies franchises. We just had a dynamite check-in with Philippa Boyens on Gollum, and I think we’re about to get that script in May. Cat in the Hat and the second Dr. Seuss adaptation Jon M. Chu is co-directing … there’s really great stuff on the horizon.”

Gremlins was a horror comedy directed by Joe Dante from a script written by Chris Columbus.

The first movie starred Galligan, Phoebe Cates and Hoyt Axton with Howie Mandel voicing the character of Gizmo.

In the film, Galligan’s character is gifted a mogwai named Gizmo but things go horribly wrong after he fails to follow the three strict rules for looking after him.