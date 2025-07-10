Hailee Steinfeld has joined the cast of Winter Games.

Hailee Steinfeld has signed up to star in Winter Games

The 28-year-old actress has signed up to star alongside Miles Teller in the movie set at the Olympic Games that is being directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo from a script he has written with Pat Cunnane.

The movie will take place in the high-pressure arena of the Winter Olympics and follows a consistently overlooked skier (Steinfeld) and a self-sabotaging hockey icon (Teller) as they collide at their respective breaking points.

The pair's unexpected connection puts her chance of a medal at risk and threatens his hopes of a comeback as they attempt to navigate romance and redemption in the Olympic Village.

Tim and Trevor White are producing the film for Star Thrower alongside Teller.

Hailee starred in the acclaimed movie Sinners earlier this year and explained that she will be "forever grateful" to the film as the role of Mary "pushed" her as a performer and simultaneously brought her "closer to her family" and heritage.

She told Collider: "This role and this project pushed me, inspired me, motivated me — if you will — to look inward and understand more of my lineage.

"I sat and talked for hours with my mom about him and what his childhood might have been like, and his parents and their parents and so on and so forth.

"I took what I knew — and all the questions I wish I could call him and get answers to — with me and put that into Mary.

"It brought me so much closer to myself and to my family and my family history.

"I am forever grateful to this movie and to this role for pushing me to do that, especially at this point in my life."

The Bumblebee explained that the flick allowed her to have "conversations" with family members about their identity - something that she has a deep appreciation for as some of her loved ones have passed on.

She said: "The more I think about it, with my grandfather being gone, we only have what we have, and we have to hold on to that. We have what we have, and we have who we are. I carry my heritage with such pride, and I’m so grateful to this character for opening up a conversation for me within myself and within my family that we hadn't quite had before.

"[Mary] mentions her mom almost every time we see her.

"She will never not grieve the loss of her mother, but she's looking for that sense of comfort that you do when you lose someone. In this case, it's the music. Mary says [to Stack], ‘I'm not here to see you — I'm here for the blues. I'm here to hear my mom. I'm here to hear the thing that's gonna bring me closer to her right now. I'm not here for any other reason.’ The music is her home. The music is her safe space."