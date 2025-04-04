Halle Berry has no plans to return to the Marvel films.

The 58-year-old actress starred as Storm in four instalments of 'X-Men' franchise from 2000 until 2014 but has categorically ruled out a comeback as some of her co-stars are gearing up to make an appearance in 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Asked if she would consider a return, she simply told US TV show 'Extra': "Nope!"

The Academy Award-winning star has now teamed up with Chris Hemsworth - who starred in the title role of 'Thor' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - for 'Crime 101' and she described the Amazon thriller as one of the "best" she has ever worked on in terms of the environment on set.

She said: "I would say this is one of the best film sets I've ever worked on. The gentlemen on this film are all gentlemen — and that doesn't always happen, so for me it was a glorious experience."

The film is an adaptation of the Don Winslow novella of the same name, and follows detective determined to catch a jewel thief who operates along the Pacific Coast.

In the joint interview, Chris noted that the film has been "influenced" by crime classics of years gone by, and that it was a "dream" for him to be able to work with the people on the production crew.

He said: "There's a sort of influence around, I guess, ‘Heat,’ ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ — there's a lot of different things that I think Bart Layton, our writer-director, is pulling from. It's obviously a heist film. It intersects three different characters from very different walks of life who cross paths, and there's something that each one needs from the other without them realizing it. It's also sort of intellectual, sort of, you know, complications, as well as the, sort of, physical world. There's some amazing car chases and so on. It’s something we're, yeah, we're very proud of.

"There was an environment where I think all of us found we had wonderful material to pull from, but then the individual relationships and the people we were able to work with who, for me personally, I was inspired by for many, many years, and to be able to sit opposite them in their space and watch them work and learn from them was a dream."