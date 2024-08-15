Halle Berry would've reprised Storm role in Deadpool + Wolverine if Ryan Reynolds asked her

Halle Berry was up for reprising her role as Storm in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' - but Ryan Reynolds didn't ask her to.

The 58-year-old actress played the mystic arts Mutant in four 'X-Men' movies from 2000 to 2014, and she has told how Reynolds' wife Blake Lively once asked her if she would be up for portraying the character in one of his movies, and she said yes.

Speaking to ComicBook, she said: "Blake [Lively] asked me one time.

"I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?'

"I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me.' "

However, Reynolds - who portrays Deadpool - didn't get back to Berry about the opportunity.

She added: "But he never asked me."

It comes after Berry admitted in 2021 she would love to play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

She told Vanity Fair: "I would absolutely return to it, it’s a beloved character, I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm. So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure."

The Academy Award-winner previously mentioned that she would be up for doing a solo movie as her superhero alter ego, but insisted it has to happen before she turns 65.

She said: "In a heartbeat. In a heartbeat I would do a Storm movie. I love that character through and through. So if that ever became an opportunity for me if it's before I'm 65-years old I would absolutely do that. I think they should do it. If the fans want that the fans need to speak up and I'm sure it would be a possibility. If Fox felt like they could make money off of a Storm movie I'm sure they would do it."