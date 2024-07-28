Harrison Ford is "delighted" to follow the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Harrison Ford has joined the MCU

The 82-year-old star will appear in 'Captain America: Brave New World' as the US president and has reflected on the legacy left by the veteran actor, who played the character in five films, beginning with 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk' and ending with 2021's 'Black Widow', before he passed away in 2022.

He told People magazine: "He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime.

"God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character."

The 'Star Wars' actor admitted it "feels good" to be joining the MCU.

He added: "Feels good, feels officially good. I'd been watching really good actors having a really good time working in the Marvel universe and I'm delighted to now be one of them.

"They're good actors, I'm not saying I'm a great actor, I'm just saying."

Harrison joined the movie's lead Anthony Mackie on stage during Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (27.07.24), where his co-star introduced him as 'Mr. President' and also confirmed the 'Indiana Jones' star will appear as a red version of the Hulk in 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

Harrison said on stage: “I am delighted and I am proud to become a member of the Marvel Universe.

"I have been watching fantastic actors having a good time… and I wanted a piece of the action. Fantastic! Marvelous, even.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained the film will prove a more "grounded" entry into the MCU, and Anthony couldn't be happier with his co-stars, which also include Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Giancarlo Esposito.

He said: “I never realised how heavy the shield was, and my costume is pretty heavy.

"I couldn't have a better group of people…to help me with that responsibility.”

Directed by Julius Onah, 'Captain America: Brave New World' will be released in February 2025.