Hayley Mills thought her acting career was over before Trap

The 78-year-old 'Parent Trap' star was sure her acting days were behind her but when M. Night Shyamalan asked her to appear in his latest thriller 'Trap', she couldn't say no.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was lovely to be on a movie set again. There’s more space, you can take deeper breaths… And certainly, on a movie of Night’s, you don’t rush.

"['Trap'] came completely unexpected, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever make another movie — I wasn’t shedding any tears. People often look at you and think, ‘This is a Disney actress, isn’t it?' It’s a part I would have never expected to be considered for.

"He’s the complete movie maker, from the beginning, middle, and end,” . He understands the characters so very well. He knows their thought process. If you’re not thinking what he thinks your character should be thinking, he spots it instantly."

“It’s a movie that’s written, directed and funded by one man. It’s his movie. The sound, the music, is wonderful. And for somebody who shoulders so much, he’s so relaxed and funny and lovely and warm and encouraging and appreciative on the set.”

Mills also praised her co-star Josh Hartnett for his "wonderful performance" as a serial killer trapped at a pop show.

She said: "On-screen, he can change from being lovely, charming, that lovely smile. And then it goes. You see the calculating, cold killer. It’s a wonderful performance.

"“It’s quite challenging. It’s like actors who have to play Hitler, they have to find a way to like themselves playing Hitler. They have to find a way to really believe and justify who they are and what they’re doing. You have to burrow into your deepest, darkest places. There’s a resistance to doing that. But I think Josh does that so well. You’ll see. He gets a balance between that darkness but also because he’s a naturally charming person."