Helen Fielding says she will 'never forgive herself' for killing off Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones

Helen Fielding will "never forgive herself" for killing off Colin Firth's character in the 'Bridget Jones' franchise.

The 66-year-old author is behind the best-selling diary series that focuses on the titular London woman always looking for love and while the 'Mamma Mia!' star appeared as Mark Darcy in the first three adaptations of the books, his alter ego had died in an explosion four years ahead of the events depicted in new installment 'Mad About the Boy.'

Helen told People: "I'll never forgive myself for killing him.

"I didn’t mean to and he’s actually still alive!

"It was just the character that was killed, and it wasn't my fault really. It was just what happened in the story!"

The film series stars Renee Zellweger in the title role, and Hugh Grant also appears as Daniel Cleaver but Helen admitted that the cast and the characters have all become "jumbled up" in her head over the years.

She said: "They've all got completely jumbled up together.

"I'm really fond of all of them. And when I write Bridget now, I write for Renée. No one writes Hugh–Daniel's lines better than Hugh."

Helen recently revealed that she had to call Colin up to let him know that she had killed his character off when she was writing the book in 2013.

She told Variety: "When the book came out, it was the second lead after Syria on BBC News: ‘Mark Darcy is dead!'

I’d had to previously call Colin up and ask if he had someone with him and if he was sitting down, and I told him that I’d killed him.

"And of course, he said, ‘You’ve killed the wrong one!"