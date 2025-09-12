Henry Cavill has reportedly been injured while preparing to film Highlander.

It is understood that the 42-year-old actor hurt himself - with the nature of his injury not known - during training for the Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists film, Deadline reports.

Due to Cavill's claimed injury, the publication reports that shooting for the Chad Stahelski-directed revival of the hit 1986 action-fantasy film will be delayed until 2026.

The original Highlander starred Christopher Lambert as MacLeod and followed the Scottish swordsman who discovers he is immortal before finding himself in a battle across centuries with other born immortals, including the evil Kurgan.

The franchise produced four films, two live-action TV series, and multiple novels.

Stahelski, 56, jumped on board the Highland remake in 2016.

Speaking about the upcoming film in 2023, the filmmaker told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "I think we have some very good elements now. The trick is when you have the tagline, ‘There can only be one’, you just can’t kill everybody the first time.

“I’ll say it for you first, our story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that, but we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we’re trying to do a bit of a prequel, a set-up to The Gathering [a 1992 episode of the series], so we have room to grow the property.”

Cavill became attached to the project in 2021, and Stahelski - who notably created the John Wick series - convinced him to do the movie by pitching the historic nature of the story.

Stahelski told The Direct in 2024: "My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you’ve got a guy that's been alive for over 500 years. He’s the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation.

“So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that’s trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts.”

Stahelski previously expressed his excitement of getting the chance to blend period history and sci-fi with the upcoming blockbuster.

In July 2024, he told Collider: “It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love. I love what it's about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time.

"I think it's a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together.”