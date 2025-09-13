Marlon Wayans has admitted Scary Movie 6 "may offend people".

Marlon Wayans is writing Scary Movie 6

The 53-year-old actor - who co-wrote and starred in the first two films in the horror spoof series - teased the movie will be "no holds barred" and full of "equal opportunity offenders" but insisted they mean no "harm" with their jokes.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s how we always do it. We just want to make everybody laugh, and we don’t care if you’re sensitive. Even sensitive people need to laugh at themselves.

“Just know that we’re not just laughing at you, you get the chance to laugh at others. When we did White Chicks, we made fun of everybody. We made fun of Black people, we made fun of white people, we made fun of Hispanic people. That’s just what we do.

"We make fun of the world, make light of the world. It’s not to harm, it’s to bring humour. You may offend people here and there, but, hey, not every joke’s gonna land 100 percent, but if you tell a joke and 100 people laugh and one person walks out, that’s still a good joke.”

Marlon - who is co-writing the script with his brothers Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans - promised the first film in the rebooted franchise will be a "great conversation piece".

He added: "[It is something] that we can all sit down and laugh together, over three generations of people who haven’t had great comedy in a long time.

“I think you have to acknowledge how comedy has changed. Not just horror has changed, but films have changed, the audience has changed, the world has shifted. I think the way to do that is to make the generational gap part of the conversation.

"That’s how we constructed the movie so we could talk about it all. It’s a conversation with these funny characters, and they just so happen to be going through this. The more pressure you put on characters and the more horrific the situations, that’s when you really get to know the characters.”

It was recently reported that both Anna Faris and Regina Hall are returning for Scary Movie 6 and Marlon suggested there will be more familiar faces.

Noting "no deal's been done", he added: “We have plans to bring a few more back."