Horror-comedy film 'Black Sheep' is getting a sequel.

Black Sheep director Jonathan King

The 2006 movie, set in New Zealand, followed a group of people who are forced to defend themselves when a genetic engineering experiment turns harmless sheep into flesh-eating zombies.

WTFilms is now working with original writer-and-director Jonathan King who will bring the follow-up to the big screen from a story he wrote with Matthew Grainger and Rosie Howells.

The plot of 'Black Sheep 2' will follow a young scientist who discovers a new pathogen which is a threat to humanity. She tracks it to her hometown which is located nearby the farm where the events of 'Black Sheep' took place.

Actor Nathan Meister will reprise his role as Henry Oldfield, who in the first film is a farmer living with ovinophobia, a phobia of sheep caused by a sick prank his brother Angus plays on him as a child. It is Angus' experiments on his livestock which transform the sheep from docile vegetarians to carnivorous killers.

Production on 'Black Sheep 2' will begin by April 2025 and Richard Taylor’s award-winning special effects company Wētā Workshop - which provided FX on movies such as 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'M3gan' and 'Pearl' - will be bringing the zombie sheep to life on screen.

The movie will be produced by King and Grainger and James Partridge and Samantha Braun of Terror-Fi Films.

Executive producers are Richard Fletcher of Libertine Pictures, Philippa Campbell and Ari Harrison and Jasmin McSweeney from Umbrella Entertainment.