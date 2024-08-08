Hugh Jackman became overcome with emotion after reading one of his lines in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’.

Hugh Jackman got very emotional over one of his lines in Deadpool and Wolverine

The 55-year-old actor has played the mutant superhero on-and-off for 24 years, though he didn't get the chance to wear Wolverine’s iconic yellow and blue suit until his recent outing in Marvel’s blockbuster.

Now, director Shawn Levy, 56, has revealed the actor “got very choked up” with emotion after reading a career-defining line he said to the villain Cassandra Nova, who is played by Emma Corrin, 28.

The filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly: “One other one that's less comedic but really defined so much in the movie: We were shooting the scene where Wolverine is having compassion for Cassandra Nova.

“The scripted line was, ‘I'm wearing the suit, that means I'm an X-Man.’

“While we were filming the take, I remembered what Deadpool had said in the diner. So I called out during the take to Hugh from behind the camera. Hugh got very choked up and repeated a line after me, and that ended up defining the tone of that scene.”

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie did have its fair share of emotional moments, the flick leaned heavily on the comedic aspects of Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds, 47, improvising plenty of quips on and off the set.

Levy explained: “I don't know that there is a scene that didn't benefit from inspiration sometimes on the shooting day, sometimes in the edit room, sometimes in the scoring stage.

“Off the very top of my head, certainly Deadpool turning to Wolverine and saying, ‘Welcome to the MCU. By the way, you're joining at a bit of a low point.’ That was Ryan's inspiration.

"Similarly, his speech to the Deadpool Corps. about miss after miss after miss: ‘Let's just take the L and move on.’

“And then Ryan improvising his Nicepool in response to his improvisation, ‘I think it's been steadily uphill since ‘Endgame’. Those are two of probably a thousand inspired adds.”