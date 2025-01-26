Ke Huy Quan finds it "incredible" to be leading the cast of a film for the first time in 'Love Hurts'.

The 53-year-old star takes centre stage in the action-comedy movie as Marvin Gable and says the chance to lead a movie for the first time in a 40-year acting career caps off an incredible two years that also saw him win an Oscar.

Quan told Empire magazine: "It's incredible. I never thought I would one day see a trailer with the Universal Studios logo before it, and then the movie be advertised with my name.

"Honestly, everything that has happened in the last two years, I never thought would happen. It feels great."

He added: "But also, stepping into this movie, I knew what being number one meant, because I've seen it.

"I've seen how Tom Hiddleston (his 'Loki' co-star) does it. I've seen how Harrison Ford does it. You really set the tone. Everybody looks to you. I went in thinking, 'Okay, now I'm in this position, how am I going to treat my cast and crew?' And I hope they're happy."

Quan is also set to feature in another action flick – 'Fairytale in New York' – and finds it "ironic" that he is landing parts in the genre later in his career.

The 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' star said: "Isn't that ironic? Like, nobody wanted to hire me to be in an action movie when I was in my twenties, when I was in the best shape of my life!!

Quan continued: "I don't want to be perceived as an action star. I hope I'm perceived as an actor who does action well. So, I'm going to be take it one step at a time. The best part about being an actor is, you get to play a variety of different characters."

The star won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in the 2022 film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and is astonished at how the success has opened professional doors for him.

Asked how life had changed since Oscar glory, Quan said: "On a personal level, nothing's changed. I still drive the same car. I still go to the same places. I don't have an assistant. My wife, Echo, helps me.

"But on a professional level, oh, it's night and day. I spent so many years desperately trying to persuade filmmakers that I'm right for a role: 'Please put me in this movie'.

"But now, filmmakers are coming to me. They'll say, 'We have this script. We think you're perfect for this'. That's how 'Love Hurts' started."