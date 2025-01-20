Ke Huy Quan wants to play a villain in a James Bond movie.

The Oscar-winning actor has admitted he is hoping to play a "bad guy" in future and his dream role would pitch him as a "diabolical" nemesis for a new incarnation of superspy 007.

The 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star told Empire magazine: "I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain. Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in 'Heretic'. I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun."

Quan also insisted he doesn't want to be typecast as an action star after spending years working as a stunt choreographer before getting back in front of the camera.

He added: "I don’t want to be perceived as an action star. I hope I’m perceived as an actor who does action well. So I’m going to take it one step at a time.

"The best part about being an actor is, you get to play a variety of different characters."

Quan will next be seen as a retired hitman-turned-realtor in new action thriller 'Love Hurts' which is due for release in February.

The movie will follow Milwaukee realtor Marvin (Quan) who finds an ominous letter from his former partner-in-crime Rose, whom he left for dead.

With his crime-lord brother also hot on his heels, the salesman quickly finds himself plunged back into a sinister underworld filled with hitmen, who turn his open houses into volatile warzones.

'Love Hurts' is being helmed by first-time director Jonathan Eusebio – an acclaimed veteran stunt coordinator.

However, Quan has admitted he initially passed on the role because he thought it was better to suited to an actor like Jason Statham.

He told Empire: "I actually passed [on 'Love Hurts'] a couple of times, because when I read it, I thought: 'Wait, this is not for me. Why are you asking me?'

"I was so confused. I thought it was written for somebody like Jason Statham, because I’ve been conditioned to think that when you have an action star, he needs to look like The Rock or Stallone or Schwarzenegger.

"I didn’t think anybody that looks like me could star in this role. Luckily, they didn’t give up on me. They came back for a third time."

Quan has also been cast in another action thriller - 'Fairytale in New York' - in which he plays an unassuming taxi driver in New York City on Christmas Eve who has run-in with a gang, sending him an unrelenting mission to retrieve his child's stolen Christmas gift from the criminals.

The movie will be helmed by 'Sisu' director Jalmari Helander, while 'Black Adam' writers Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshivani pen the script and Beau Flynn produces through his FlynPictureCo. banner.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement: "As soon as we watched 'Sisu', we knew Jalmari was a filmmaker we wanted to be in business with again.

"'Fairytale in New York' is a wildly entertaining, thrill ride of an action film and an emotionally resonant story about family.

"And every once in a while, an actor hits their prime. Ke Huy Quan is having that moment right now and his deep experience crafting action in front of and behind the camera as well as his exceptional likability make him the perfect actor for this project."