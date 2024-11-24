Idris Elba is set to join 'Masters of the Universe'.

The 'Luther' actor is set to play Duncan, Man-At-Arms in the upcoming Travis Knight-directed live action film for Amazon MGM and Mattel Films, Deadline reports.

Idris will be joining a star-studded cast in the upcoming blockbuster, as Nicholas Galitzine is already on board as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

'Bumblebee' helmer Travis is directing from a script by Chris Butler, although exact plot details are yet to be revealed.

'Masters of the Universe' was introduced to the world via action figures in 1982 and focused on the battle between the heroic He-Man and the evil Skeletor.

The animated series 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' premiered the following year and several other film and TV adaptations have followed since as the franchise is still going strong.

The movie is slated for release in June 2026 after enduring a two-decade journey to the big screen.

It was axed by Netflix last year due to budget concerns while directors John Stevenson, Jon M. Chu and McG have all been attached to the project since 2007.

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement following Galitzine's casting: "We're thrilled to bring the beloved 'Masters of the Universe' to life and couldn't be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man.

"Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia."