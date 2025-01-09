Denis Villeneuve feels "inspired" to make another 'Dune' movie.

The 57-year-old filmmaker previously directed 'Dune' and 'Dune: Part Two', and Denis is already keen to return to the hit film franchise.

Speaking to The Wrap, Denis explained: "When I saw 'Part Two' finished, finally, I realised that that was it. I’d done it. I’d done an adaptation of 'Dune'. And that is something that is an incredible privilege. I’m very grateful to have the chance to have done it.

"I think my biggest surprise about this is that I don’t want to run away from Arrakis. I’m still inspired to go back. That’s the thing that I was the most surprised by."

Denis initially planned to focus on other film projects, after 'Dune: Part Two' was released in 2024.

But the filmmaker's appetite to make another 'Dune' movie is "absolutely intact".

He said: "I felt that after 'Part Two', I would need a break. I thought that I would want to go write a few films or do a couple of things before going back to 'Dune: Messiah'.

"But the images that kept coming back to my mind, the appetite is absolutely intact. That’s the biggest surprise. I still want to go back to Arrakis."

Denis observed that the first 'Dune' movie was "more contemplative" than the second.

The acclaimed director noted that 'Dune: Part Two' was "more action-driven" than anything he'd previously done in his career.

He shared: "I was feeling that ‘Part One’ was, by definition, a more contemplative film. It was a film where we were following a boy discovering a planet, a culture, and we were embracing that boy’s point of view. That boy was a victim of the event.

"In ‘Part Two', that boy becomes an adult and becomes a leader. He takes his destiny into his own hands. And I felt that there was an opportunity to create something that will be more action-driven and something I had not done before, and that really excited me. That was my, let’s say, bucket list. And that was something that I feel we achieved."

Denis also feels that the comedy element of 'Dune: Part Two' has often been overlooked by fans and critics.

He said: "I’ve been talking about this movie for a year, and it’s true that not a lot of people mentioned that.

"The story is pretty dark, and it was important for me that the audience love Stilgar - that they have empathy and they will want to get familiar [with] and embrace that character’s point of view. Not embrace, maybe, but get closer to him.

"In order to increase the empathy for this character, one way is humour, feeling that he has a candour that brings liberty. It’s something that Javier [Bardem] beautifully embodied."