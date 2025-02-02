Jack Quaid was impressed by the "unique" nature of 'Companion'.

The 32-year-old actor stars in the new movie as Josh – who causes chaos on a weekend away with friends when it is revealed that his girlfriend Iris (Sophie Thatcher) is a companion robot – and loved how Drew Hancock's picture couldn't be placed into a single genre.

Asked if he knew which genre the picture comes under, Quaid told Collider: "No, I don't.

"Like, that's what I love about it, though. I mean, I remember reading the script and being like, I don't know what genre this movie is. And I love that. I love that Drew has created his own unique tone."

Quaid explained that filming the project was surreal as it was completed over a lengthy period due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

'The Boys' actor said: "I think the craziest part about it was we had to stop shooting in the middle because of the SAG strike. We shot the first half, and we're shooting in sequence, more or less.

"And we shot the first half of the movie in the summer, and then we had to go away. And then when we came back, it was still in upstate New York, but now it was the winter."

He continued: "And we're wearing t-shirts for all the summer-based scenes. And by the time it was winter, we still had to be wearing those t-shirts, but we're outside. It was freezing.

"We had to have people wheeling carts full of fake green trees into the background just to make it seem like it was still summer."

The actor admits that the break was beneficial for Hancock as it gave the filmmaker an even clearer vision of the flick.

He said: "The tone was always so razor sharp, but he was really able to understand the exact movie he was making.

"And so by the time we got back, it felt like that tone was even sharper and more specific because he knew exactly what he wanted from this movie. He was able to trim all the fat and then come back really lean and so specific and pointed.

"So that second half, I loved shooting even more. It was so great."

Quaid – the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan - has appeared on both the big and small screen during his career so far but admits that he is leaning towards starring in more movies at present.

The 'Scream' actor said: "Right now, I think I'm a little bit slightly more interested in movies just because I don't have to be away for like eight months.

"I mean, I'm such a big fan of movies and TV. But right now I think we're kind of entering, I think a new phase of movies.

"I think, you know, I'm encouraged by stuff like Letterboxd and stuff like that. There's this groundswell of people who really appreciate movies. And it's an exciting thing to be a part of in some small way."