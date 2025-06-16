Jake Gyllenhaal is to star in Code Black.

The 44-year-old actor's Nine Stories are to develop the political thriller, which is based on a new short story by Harrison Query, as a starring vehicle for Jake, with the film's rights secured by Amazon MGM Studios as part of their first-look deal with the company, Deadline reports.

Amazon MGM secured the rights for a guaranteed seven-figure sum, in what is believed to be one of the biggest deals of all times for a short story.

Harrison himself will adapt the tale for the big screen.

Code Black will see Jake play the US' top heart surgeon, who is flown to Washington D.C. to carry out a high-stakes operation, only to be embroiled in a trap that he needs to work his way out of to stop a plot that threatens both his family and the country.

As well as Jake and Nine Stories' Josh McLaughlin, producers in talks for the film include Lynn Harris and Matt Reeves of 6th + Idaho, and Scott Glassgold of 12:01 Films.

Nine Stories' three-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios was announced in April last year.

As well as 'Road House', which was helmed by Doug Liman, Jake starred in Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant' for Amazon MGM Studios before inking the deal.

He said in a statement at the time: "I've worked with Amazon MGM on two films this past year, and they've been a wonderful partner both times.

"Their dedication to filmmaking is contagious, and I so admire their commitment to fans all over the world. I am thrilled to formalise what is an already fruitful collaboration-especially on the heels of Road House‘s outstanding debut.”

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, commented: "Jake is a one-of-a-kind talent whose passion and eye for filmmaking makes him a powerful storyteller both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

"Following the record-breaking success of Road House, we could not imagine a better time to officially cement our relationship. Jake has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to collaborating with him and the Nine Stories team to create needle-moving and compelling films from visionary filmmakers."